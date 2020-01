Buzzy primary care startup One Medical just filed to go public

· Primary care startup One Medical on Friday filed paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to go public.· The company plans to trade under the ticker "ONEM."· Subscribe to Dispensed, Business Insider's weekly healthcare newsletter.· Click here for more BI Prime stories.Primary-care startup One



