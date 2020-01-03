Global  

Corporate push against Lambert privatization included wooing Southwest Airlines

bizjournals Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Two St. Louis executives skeptical of the Lambert airport privatization process met with a top Southwest Airlines leader days before Mayor Lyda Krewson ended it.
