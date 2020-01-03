Jeffrey R Jones RT @stlbizjkirn: Andy Taylor and David Kemper, skeptical of Lambert privatization, flew to Dallas for a meeting with @SouthwestAir days bef… 2 hours ago STLBusinessJournal Two St. Louis executives skeptical of the Lambert airport privatization process met with a top Southwest Airlines l… https://t.co/BV20IQkcg8 7 hours ago Jacob Kirn Andy Taylor and David Kemper, skeptical of Lambert privatization, flew to Dallas for a meeting with @SouthwestAir d… https://t.co/XkXOF16E0n 9 hours ago Nick Desideri Everyone really hated this aiport privatization deal: ✅ Southwest ✅ Business community ✅ Labor (@seiu and… https://t.co/NFuXpNe5mW 10 hours ago Erik Siemers RT @stlbizjkirn: Corporate push against Lambert privatization included wooing Southwest Airlines https://t.co/Q8sGSNflRU "we have a special… 1 day ago St. Louis News Corporate push against Lambert privatization included wooing Southwest Airlines https://t.co/NRAka22zjW 1 day ago Gregg Keller @MeganEllyia Weird flex coming from someone who got duped by billionaires into denying hundreds of millions of doll… https://t.co/lpAwVBY5gz 1 day ago Vihar Sheth RT @stlouisbiz: Two St. Louis executives skeptical of the Lambert airport privatization process met with a top Southwest Airlines leader da… 1 day ago