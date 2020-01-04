Global  

Police body camera maker Axon sues U.S. FTC over antitrust litigation

Reuters Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Axon Enterprise Inc on Friday sued the U.S. Federal Trade Commission in a bid to have antitrust proceedings over an acquisition heard in a federal court and not in an internal FTC process, claiming that the FTC's ability to both prosecute and judge cases deprives companies of their constitutional rights.
