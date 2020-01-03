Tim Cook made $125 million in Apple’s 2019 fiscal year

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook made $125 million in the company’s 2019 fiscal year, less than the year before due in part to a lower bonus. Cook got a $3 million salary, a $7.7 million bonus and $884,466 in perks and other compensation in the latest period, the Cupertino, California-based technology giant said in […] 👓 View full article

