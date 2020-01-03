Tim Cook made $125 million in Apple’s 2019 fiscal year
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook made $125 million in the company’s 2019 fiscal year, less than the year before due in part to a lower bonus. Cook got a $3 million salary, a $7.7 million bonus and $884,466 in perks and other compensation in the latest period, the Cupertino, California-based technology giant said in […]
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced Wednesday that his campaign raked in $24.7 million in the final quarter. He raised a whopping $76 million throughout 2019, according to his campaign. Yet Buttigieg has also faced scrutiny for his fundraising tactics — most notably during last month's...
Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook made $125 million in the company’s 2019 fiscal year, less than the year before due in part to a lower bonus. Cook... WorldNews Also reported by •Business Insider