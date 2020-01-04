Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

WFI trials: Sonam Malik stuns Sakshi Malik

Sify Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Two-time World Cadet champion Sonam Malik on Saturday stunned Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik to book her place in the Indian team for the upcoming Asian Championship.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RealGurkanwal

🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 RT @thefield_in: #WrestlingTrials A couple stunning results in the women's categories today as Sakshi Malik finds herself out of a place… 2 hours ago

thefield_in

The Field #WrestlingTrials A couple stunning results in the women's categories today as Sakshi Malik finds herself out of a… https://t.co/0xQYNJOTGy 3 hours ago

wrestlingtvIND

wrestlingtv 🇮🇳 Indian Women Wrestling Trials: 18-year-old Sonam stuns Rio medallist Sakshi Malik to qualify for the Olympic Qualif… https://t.co/l6I6Z9WYbs 3 hours ago

keysman66

keysman Sonam Malik stuns Sakshi Malik in trials - Times of India https://t.co/MbqtN131Xg via @timesofindia 4 hours ago

ErnestRBarwa

Ernest Ranjan Barwa RT @PTI_News: Two-time World Cadet champion Sonam Malik stuns Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik during trials for Asian Championshi… 4 hours ago

fx16news

FX16 News Two-time World Cadet champion Sonam Malik stuns Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik during trials for Asian Championship. 4 hours ago

scroll_in

scroll.in RT @thefield_in: #WrestlingTrials Sonam stunned Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik while junior Anshu Malik knocked out World Championship me… 4 hours ago

thefield_in

The Field #WrestlingTrials Sonam stunned Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik while junior Anshu Malik knocked out World Champion… https://t.co/0JAtW2s8Pi 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.