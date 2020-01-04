WFI trials: Sonam Malik stuns Sakshi Malik

New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Two-time World Cadet champion Sonam Malik on Saturday stunned Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik to book her place in the Indian team for the upcoming Asian Championship.

