Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australian comedian's bushfire fundraiser passes $20 million goal

SBS Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Comedian Celeste Barber has raised $20 million for fire services battling Australian blazes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals

Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals 01:09

 Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals. Since September 2019, uncontrollable fires have ravaged Australia, displacing both humans and animals in New South Wales and Victoria. An estimated 12.35 million acres of land have burned so far. According to professors at the...

Recent related news from verified sources

Comedian raises $18 million-plus for fires

Comedian Celeste Barber has raised more than $18 million for fire services battling Australian blazes.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shiree_64

Shiree Lester RT @9NewsAdel: The bushfire fundraiser started by Australian comedian Celeste Barber has raised more than $17 million and shows now sign of… 53 seconds ago

job_daughter

Daughter of Job. RT @SBSNews: An Australian comedian is on the cusp of achieving her goal of raising $20 million for the NSW Rural Fire Service. https://t.c… 1 minute ago

earthma23

💧🌱LadyBatGirlKimberley Australian comedian's bushfire fundraiser passes $20 million goal. #CelesteForPM https://t.co/kVhw4r0lfb 2 minutes ago

RodBamberry

Rod Bamberry RT @emritchiejourno: Celebrities have thrown their support behind the bushfire donations effort, including Australian comedian Celeste Barb… 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.