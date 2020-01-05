Global  

Cyrus Mistry says won't take up chairmanship of Tata Sons

Sify Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) In a major turn in the Tata-Mistry saga, Cyrus Mistry on Sunday said that he would not take up the chairmanship of Tata Sons or become director of any Tata Group company but pursue all options to protect the Shapoorji Pallonji Group's rights as minority stakeholder, including a seat at the Tata Sons' Board.
