India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: India wins toss, elects to bowl

Hindu Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 International, in Guwahati on Sunday.Pacer Jasprit
India v Sri Lanka T20I washed out

*Guwahati:* The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain here on...
1st T20I Live: India win toss, opt to bowl vs SL

Stay updated with Times of India to check all the live cricket score updates of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I.
