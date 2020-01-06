Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tokyo stocks plunge, yen surges amid rising Middle East tensions

Japan Today Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Tokyo stocks plunged and the yen surged against the dollar Monday morning on the first trading day of 2020 as concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Wall Street drops on Mideast tensions

Wall Street drops on Mideast tensions 01:11

 Wall Street's major indexes fell from record highs Friday after a U.S. air strike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions in the Middle East and a bigger-than-expected contraction in the U.S. manufacturing sector raised concerns of slowing economic growth. Fred Katayama reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Las Vegas football fans watch NFL playoffs with Iran tensions on their minds [Video]Las Vegas football fans watch NFL playoffs with Iran tensions on their minds

People flocked to Las Vegas valley bars this weekend to watch some playoff football, but the events in the Middle East were on the minds of many as they watched the games. Jeremy Chen reports.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:38Published

U.S. troops sent to the middle east [Video]U.S. troops sent to the middle east

US troops depart from Fort Bragg this morning for the Middle East as tensions and protest mount in Iraq and Iran following the Thursday airstrike that killed a top Iranian General. Meanwhile anti-war..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Stocks May Give Back Ground On Rising Middle East Tensions

Following the rally seen over the course of the previous session, stocks may give back some ground in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are...
RTTNews

S&P/ASX 200 down 0.5% but gold spikes to 6-year high

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) opened down around 1% and has been gradually creeping higher over the morning session to be down 0.48% to 6,701 at 12.44pm. As more...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.