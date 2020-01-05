Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rumours on Air India shutting down baseless, will continue to fly, expand, says CMD

Sify Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Chairman and Managing Director of Air India (AI) Ashwani Lohani on Saturday dismissed the rumours regarding the shutting down or closing operations of the public carrier.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

'Rumours' of Air India's shutdown baseless: CMD

Air India chief Ashwani Lohani on Saturday said that "rumours" of the disinvestment-bound airline's shutdown are "all baseless", weeks after he told the civil...
IndiaTimes

‘Rumours’ of Air India’s shutdown are baseless, says CMD Ashwani Lohani

He told the Civil Aviation Ministry that the carrier’s financial situation was “grossly untenable” for sustaining operations.
Hindu


Tweets about this

pksrivastava6

Pramod Srivastava Rumours of Air India shutting down baseless, will continue to fly, expand: CMD. https://t.co/FfgqCOMApX #GoogleAlerts 17 minutes ago

SintuTi87593664

Sintu Tiwari🇮🇳 💯🚩% FB RT @chandpc123: Sir @HardeepSPuri Ji, Why Privatization of Air India is compulsion, not an optional? It is not a burden rather a challenge… 3 hours ago

varunb777

Varun Solanki RT @AshwaniLohani: Rumours reg air India shutting down or closing operations are all baseless. Air India would continue to fly and also exp… 13 hours ago

0786Sartaj

Sartaj Saifi RT @timesofindia: Rumours about Air India shutting down or closing operations baseless: Airline's CMD Air India would continue to fly and… 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.