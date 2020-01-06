Global  

Borden files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

bizjournals Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Borden Dairy Co. announced late Sunday that it has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The Dallas-based company plans to pursue a financial restructuring to reduce its debt load and position the milk processor and distributor for “long-term success,” according to a news release. "Despite our numerous achievements during the past 18 months, the Company continues to be impacted by the rising cost of raw milk and market challenges facing the dairy industry," CEO Tony Sarsam…
