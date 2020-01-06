Mallya cannot use pendency of plea to stall insolvency proceedings against him, says Supreme Court Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Vijay Mallya had approached the apex court on June 27 seeking a stay on the confiscation of properties owned by him and his relatives. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Banking Cares Vijay Mallya cannot use pendency of plea to stall insolvency proceedings against him: SC https://t.co/6NgR8Qawt4 https://t.co/MVH28BqBh7 3 minutes ago Business Standard Vijay Mallya cannot use pendency of his plea here to stall insolvency proceedings initiated against him, says Supre… https://t.co/vZy0ZzXSKT 5 minutes ago NDTV RT @ndtvfeed: Vijay Mallya Cannot Use Pendency Of Plea To Stall Verdict In UK: Court https://t.co/uM7xJZC8AD 10 minutes ago Afeef Ibn Albra Mallya had approached the apex court on June 27 seeking a stay on the confiscation of properties owned by him and h… https://t.co/fqcoEYnffM 27 minutes ago moneycontrol Troubling times for #VijayMallya ahead? Here's what the Supreme Court had to say 👨‍⚖️👩‍⚖️ https://t.co/O7u4dhzP7t 32 minutes ago RAJESH KACHCHHAVA Mallya cannot use pendency of plea to stall insolvency proceedings against him, says Supreme Court https://t.co/EizZJQJj8q 34 minutes ago B K Team Vijay Mallya Cannot Use Pendency Of Plea To Stall Verdict In UK: Court https://t.co/G3WosuY7oi 40 minutes ago The Pioneer #SupremeCourt: The Supreme Court on Monday said that Vijay Mallya cannot use pendency of his plea in the apex court… https://t.co/57kCUmuFG7 46 minutes ago