Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gold jumps to near 7-yr high on US-Iran tensions

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Gold surged close to a seven-year peak on Monday, as investors flocked to the safe-haven metal on escalating US-Iran tensions, while palladium surpassed the level of $2,000 to hit a record high.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tensions High As Iran Vows Revenge For U.S. Killing Of Top Commader [Video]Tensions High As Iran Vows Revenge For U.S. Killing Of Top Commader

President Trump ordered an airstrike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani drawing a vow of "crushing revenge" from Iran. The State Department told Americans in Iraq to leave the country immediately,..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:24Published

SONS OF DENMARK Movie (2019) [Video]SONS OF DENMARK Movie (2019)

SONS OF DENMARK Movie Trailer HD (2019) - Plot synopsis: Denmark four years into the future. After a major bomb attack in Copenhagen radicalization and ethnic tensions are running high, and a racist..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gold hits four-month high as tensions flare in Middle East

Gold hits four-month high as tensions flare in Middle EastBy Diptendu Lahiri (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed to a four-month high on Friday, as tensions mounted in the Middle East after a senior Iranian military...
WorldNews Also reported by •Business InsiderNewsmax

S&P/ASX 200 futures suggesting weaker start as US Iran tensions rise

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) futures are pointing to a weaker start this morning following sell-offs in US markets last Friday. Selling was thought to be...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.