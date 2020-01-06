Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gold price surges to hit Rs 41000 per 10 gram

Zee News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The rise in gold price is being attributed to US President Donald Trump and Iran government threatening retaliatory strikes following the killing of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq in an American drone strike. Gold price has jumped by almost Rs 1,800 in the last couple of days
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Higher Gold Prices Are Spurring New Interest In Mining In The Black Hills [Video]Higher Gold Prices Are Spurring New Interest In Mining In The Black Hills

An improved price for gold is generating new interest in drilling in the Black Hills of South Dakota. At least five companies are currently drilling, or hope to be searching for gold. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:20Published

$2,000 Gold Price is a Reality, Here's How - Agnico Eagle CEO [Video]$2,000 Gold Price is a Reality, Here's How - Agnico Eagle CEO

The current bull cycle for gold prices is still in progress, and it's only a matter of time before price levels for the yellow metal hit $2,000 an ounce, this according to Sean Boyd, CEO of Agnico..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 08:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Resolute Mining mitigates risk by locking in price early for gold sales

Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:RSG) has forward sold an additional 22,800 ounces of gold at an average price of US$1,553 per ounce in scheduled 3,800-ounce monthly...
Proactive Investors

AUD continues to rise, what this means for stocks

The AUD has been strengthening against the USD over recent days and weeks. At the beginning of December AUDUSD was 0.6760 and is currently trading at 0.6983,...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

anilsahagal1

Anil Sahagal Gold price surges to hit Rs 41000 per 10 gram https://t.co/R21w6De4WI 5 hours ago

ayazahmad4569

Ayaz Ahmad Gold price surges to hit Rs 41000 per 10 gram https://t.co/ZHeL6zBWeb 5 hours ago

sunilsethi02232

Sunil Sethi Gold price surges to hit Rs 41000 per 10 gram https://t.co/Chl0aj8kC1 5 hours ago

maheshparekh814

Mahesh Parekh Gold price surges to hit Rs 41000 per 10 gram https://t.co/mTQbiyq2r9 5 hours ago

AyushAyushbatra

Ayush Batra Gold price surges to hit Rs 41000 per 10 gram https://t.co/vTWfTLYD8f 5 hours ago

SangeetaKakkar

Sangeeta Kakkar Gold price surges to hit Rs 41000 per 10 gram https://t.co/ONO91ZXNuD 5 hours ago

shiningindnews

Shining India News Gold price surges to hit Rs 41000 per 10 gram https://t.co/HwVdKQ1G3G https://t.co/ejGiVM0lFy 8 hours ago

ANN_Newsable

Asianet Newsable #oilprice and #gold price surges with rising tensions in Middle East #IranUsa https://t.co/mZL2o5UNjO 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.