Delhi Police begins probe on students in JNU violence

Khaleej Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
More protests planned across India today, prompted by the university attack.
News video: JNU attack: Delhi Police files FIR after masked goons rampage campus

JNU attack: Delhi Police files FIR after masked goons rampage campus 03:01

 Student protests erupt across country after JNU violence, Masked goons storm JNU campus and thrash students, Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Delhi Lt Governor and police commissioner on violence, Delhi police files FIR in JNU violence case, Golden Globes winners announced and more...

Uddhav Thackeray compares JNU violence to 26/11 Mumbai attacks | OneIndia News [Video]Uddhav Thackeray compares JNU violence to 26/11 Mumbai attacks | OneIndia News

EC announces Delhi Assembly Election dates, Amit Shah calls Mohalla clinics a sham, Uddhav Thackeray compares JNU violence to 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Smriti Irani syas campuses shouldn't be turned into..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:52Published

Watch l Uneasy calm in JNU a day after violence: All the top developments [Video]Watch l Uneasy calm in JNU a day after violence: All the top developments

Uneasy calm prevails in JNU a day after violence broke out in the campus. Delhi police has registered an FIR in the case after masked men went on a rampage inside the university attacking students and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:03Published


Delhi Police on JNU violence: FIR registered, CCTV footages to be part of probe

*New Delhi:* Delhi police has registered an FIR at Vasant Kunj (North) Police Station in connection with the violence that took place in Jawaharlal Nehru...
Mid-Day

Delhi police, facing criticism, probe attack on students at elite university

Delhi police are investigating how masked men burst into a premier university and attacked a student protest with sticks and rods, an officer said on Monday, the...
Reuters

