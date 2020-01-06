Global  

No OTP for transactions upto Rs 2,000 on Flipkart with Visa

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Flipkart on Monday launched Visa Safe Click (VSC), powered by Visa, that will eliminate the need for One Time Passwords (OTP) for transactions up to Rs 2,000 on the e-commerce platform.
Flipkart offers Visa supported OTPs free transactions

To make small and low value transactions easy and faster, e-com player Flipkart has introduced Visa Safe Click (VSC), a platform by payments technolog
Hindu

