No OTP for transactions upto Rs 2,000 on Flipkart with Visa

Flipkart on Monday launched Visa Safe Click (VSC), powered by Visa, that will eliminate the need for One Time Passwords (OTP) for transactions up to Rs 2,000 on the e-commerce platform.



Hindu 2 days ago



