Aliens exist, may already be on Earth: British astronaut

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
London, Jan 6 (IANS) Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut to go to space, has said that aliens exist and it was possible they were already here on Earth, a media report said on Monday.
