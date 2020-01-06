Global  

Oil hits $70 a barrel as Iran, Trump trade threats

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Oil prices rose a further 2% on Monday, pushing Brent above $70 a barrel, as rhetoric from the United States, Iran and Iraq fanned tensions in the Middle East after a U.S. air strike which killed a top Iranian military commander.
News video: Oil Prices Jump After U.S. Airstrikes Kill Iranian General

Oil Prices Jump After U.S. Airstrikes Kill Iranian General 00:19

 Oil prices surge after President Trump authorized an airstrike in Iraq that killed Iran's major general Qassem Soleimani.

Ken Livingstone accuses Trump of intervening in Iran for oil [Video]Ken Livingstone accuses Trump of intervening in Iran for oil

Ken Livingstone accuses Trump of intervening in Iran for oil

Credit: LBC     Duration: 02:35Published

Oil Price Jumps on Fear of Iranian Retaliation Against U.S. [Video]Oil Price Jumps on Fear of Iranian Retaliation Against U.S.

Head of Petroleum Analysis at Gasbuddy Patrick Dehaan told Cheddar there is enough spare capacity within OPEC, the intergovernmental organization whose members account for almost half of global oil..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:37Published


Oil surges again as Iran, Trump trade threats

Oil prices rose a further 2% on Monday, pushing Brent above $70 a barrel, as rhetoric from the United States, Iran and Iraq fanned tensions in the Middle East...
Reuters

Oil prices climb 2% as Iran, Trump trade threats

Oil prices rose a further 2% on Monday, pushing Brent above $70 a barrel, as rhetoric from the United States, Iran and Iraq fanned tensions in the Middle East...
Reuters


