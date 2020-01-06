Dental insurance rolls filling up as enrollment reaches record high
Monday, 6 January 2020 () The state's Health Connector has something to smile about. Dental enrollment on the state’s health insurance exchange has reached a record high, with over 100,000 individuals enrolling in the benefit. Dental plans have changed minimally year-over-year, with still four carriers offering 19 dental plans on the Health Connector. Even still, as of Jan. 2, 102,000 individuals were enrolled in dental benefits for January — a 14 percent increase from last year. It is the first time the program…