Dental insurance rolls filling up as enrollment reaches record high

The state's Health Connector has something to smile about. Dental enrollment on the state’s health insurance exchange has reached a record high, with over 100,000 individuals enrolling in the benefit. Dental plans have changed minimally year-over-year, with still four carriers offering 19 dental plans on the Health Connector. Even still, as of Jan. 2, 102,000 individuals were enrolled in dental benefits for January — a 14 percent increase from last year. It is the first time the program…



