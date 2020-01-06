Global  

U.S. mortgage rates continue decline

bizjournals Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
U.S. mortgage rates dipped slightly this week, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.72 percent for the week ending Jan. 2 — a slight decrease from 3.74 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.51 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “The combination of improved economic data and market sentiment has led to stability in mortgage rates, which have hovered around 3.7 percent for nearly the last two months,”…
