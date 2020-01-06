U.S. mortgage rates continue decline

Monday, 6 January 2020 () U.S. mortgage rates dipped slightly this week, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage averaged 3.72 percent for the week ending Jan. 2 — a slight decrease from 3.74 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.51 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “The combination of improved economic data and market sentiment has led to stability in mortgage rates, which have hovered around 3.7 percent for nearly the last two months,”…
Bulls on holiday spending in the U.S. for 2019 are certainly in abundance. But why is the holiday season expected to be so strong this year? After all, 2018 was the year of the tax cuts, so shouldn't..