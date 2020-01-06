Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Avant-garde posters unveiled as Tokyo Olympics near

SeattlePI.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — The official posters are out for this year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The 20 posters have been created by 19 artists in fields ranging from painting, graphic design and photography. Calligraphy and Japanese manga are also represented. Manga is the Japanese art of comics and cartooning, which is very famous in the host country.

The posters were first put on display on Monday at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo. They will remain on display at the museum in east Tokyo through Feb. 16.

The posters are a tradition at every Olympics and Paralympics, and many previous posters have become collector's items. The requirement to create posters is set out in the so-called “host city contract” in which the International Olympic Committee establishes the rules for the preparation and management of the games.

The Summer Olympics open at Tokyo's new National Stadium on July 24 and are followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 25.

Of the 20 posters, 12 are based on OIympic themes and eight were inspired by the Paralympics. Several feature wheelchairs, including a graphic vision of the violence in the sport of wheelchair rugby.

Many of the images are far from traditional, showcasing bright colors and curious forms. In many of the avant-garde images it is difficult to discern the exact tie to the Olympics or Paralympics. Very few even feature a prominent display of the Tokyo Olympic or Paralympic logos.

That also goes for the five Olympic rings, which are seldom featured.

Some of the titles are also eye-catching: “Space Kicker” by painter Shinro Ohtake; “The Sky Above the Great Wave off the coast of Kanagawa" by manga artist Hirohiko Araki; ”Open" by calligrapher Koji Kakinuma; “Higher than the Rainbow” by photographer Mika Ninagawa; “Offense No....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tulsa Native Continues Quest for 2020 Boxing Olympics [Video]Tulsa Native Continues Quest for 2020 Boxing Olympics

Tulsa native Jeremiah Milton continues his quest to qualify for the 2020 boxing Olympics in Tokyo, as he received a silver medal at the Olympic Trails at Lake Charles.

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:42Published

Japan unveils new National Stadium in Tokyo [Video]Japan unveils new National Stadium in Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe celebrated on Sunday (December 15) the completion of Tokyo's new National Stadium. After the inauguration, members of the press were given a tour of the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:15Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.