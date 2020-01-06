Global  

Police Investigating Release Of Bedbugs In Walmart Store

RTTNews Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
A Walmart store in Pennsylvania had to close partially after someone released bedbugs in a men's changing room. Further, a closed pill bottle with live bugs was found hidden inside a boy's jacket that was for sale. The manager, who found the bottle, reported it to authorities. The State law enforcement officers are now investigating the matter to find out the person or people behind the infestatio
