Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Carnage at D-Street: Sensex, Nifty lose 2% over US-Iran tension

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) The Indian stock market closed sharply lower on Monday as oil prices rose for the second consecutive day amid escalating tension between the US and Iran. The benchmark Sensex lost 788 points and the broader Nifty slipped below the psychologically important level of 12,000.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sensex rallies by 413 points to scale new high, Nifty close at 12,165 [Video]Sensex rallies by 413 points to scale new high, Nifty close at 12,165

Sensex rallies by 413 points to scale new high, Nifty close at 12,165

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published

Sensex, Nifty show marginal gains [Video]Sensex, Nifty show marginal gains

Sensex, Nifty show marginal gains

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.