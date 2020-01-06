Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Maharashtra loan waiver to cost at Rs 45,000 crore to 51,000 crore: SBI

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The newly-formed Maharashtra government's announcement to waive off loans up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers with a cut-off date of September 30, 2019 and providing relief to non-defaulting farmers who have a loan above Rs 2 lakh can cost at between Rs 45,000 crore to 51,000 crore, State Bank of India said on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Shiv Sena, Cong and NCP stake claim to form the government in Maharashtra |OneIndia News [Video]Shiv Sena, Cong and NCP stake claim to form the government in Maharashtra |OneIndia News

SENA, NCP & CONG STAKE CLAIM TO FORM GOVT IN MAHARASHTRA, AJIT PAWAR HOLDS LATE NIGHT MEET WITH DEVENDRA FADNAVIS, MAHA DRAMA: NCP SHIFTS MLAs TO ANOTHER HOTEL IN MUMBAI, MAHA DRAMA: SENA SLAMS BJP IN..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:19Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_ritusingh

Ritu Singh RT @kantisoumya: Maharashtra farm loan waiver could potentially cost Rs 51,000 crores. to negatively impact credit culture, increase in far… 8 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Maharashtra loan waiver to cost at Rs 45,000 crore to 51,000 crore: SBI https://t.co/FU0FcU1BZ1 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.