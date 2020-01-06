Maharashtra loan waiver to cost at Rs 45,000 crore to 51,000 crore: SBI

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The newly-formed Maharashtra government's announcement to waive off loans up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers with a cut-off date of September 30, 2019 and providing relief to non-defaulting farmers who have a loan above Rs 2 lakh can cost at between Rs 45,000 crore to 51,000 crore, State Bank of India said on Monday. 👓 View full article

