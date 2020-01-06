Cox invests in $50M round for Chicago insurtech startup

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Clearcover, a Chicago-based startup aimed at changing the way people buy car insurance, just raised its third round of funding. The startup announced Jan. 3 that it closed a $50 million Series C round led by OMERS Ventures. Previous investors American Family Ventures, Cox Enterprises and IA Capital Group also participated in the round. As part of the funding, Michael Yang, a managing partner at OMERS Ventures, will join Clearcover's board, the company said.


