Global stocks sink, gold jumps as US-Iran tensions escalate

SeattlePI.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Global stock markets are falling Monday while oil and gold prices are rising as tensions escalate between the U.S. and Iran. Markets have been roiled since Friday after the U.S. killed Iran's top general. The price of gold hit a seven-year high as investors sought safety. The price of crude oil continued to rise as investors wondered what Iran's response would be. The S&P 500 fell 14 points, or 0.4%, to 3,220. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 141 points, or 0.5%, to 28,489. The Nasdaq dropped 60 points, or 0.7%, to 8,961. Bond price rose slightly, sending yields lower.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Global stock markets took another hit Monday while oil and gold prices surged in response to the escalating tensions in the Middle East following the U.S. killing of Iran's top general.

The death of Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike has heightened geopolitical risks for financial markets, including concerns about potential disruptions to the global oil supply.

The U.S. has reinforced its presence in the Middle East in preparation for reprisals from Iran, which has vowed revenge. Iraq, meanwhile, has called for the expulsion of American troops from its territory.

The moves in financial markets illustrated the concerns of investors. In time of volatility, traders often seek the sanctuary of assets like gold and steer clear of those that are considered risky, such as stocks.

“The escalation in the Middle East was both unexpected and unwelcome,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at trading platform OANDA Europe. “Investors are now fully in defensive mode, hoping for the best but fearing the worst. Safe havens are naturally performing solidly while stocks and other risky assets take a...
