Habit Restaurants being acquired by Yum Brands

bizjournals Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Yum Brands Inc. has kicked off the new year by announcing a major acquisition. The Louisville, Kentucky-based restaurant conglomerate is purchasing The Habit Restaurants Inc. (Nasdaq: HABT) for $375 million, according to a news release. The Habit Burger Grill, based in Irvine, California, has more than 270 restaurants with locations in 13 states throughout California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and South Carolina,…
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: YUM! There's a restaurant under the Grand Canyon - ABC15 Digital

YUM! There's a restaurant under the Grand Canyon - ABC15 Digital 00:51

 Dine 21 stories under the ground!

