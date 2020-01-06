Habit Restaurants being acquired by Yum Brands

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Yum Brands Inc. has kicked off the new year by announcing a major acquisition. The Louisville, Kentucky-based restaurant conglomerate is purchasing The Habit Restaurants Inc. (Nasdaq: HABT) for $375 million, according to a news release. The Habit Burger Grill, based in Irvine, California, has more than 270 restaurants with locations in 13 states throughout California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and South Carolina,… 👓 View full article

