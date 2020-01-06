Global  

Five Things Monday, including a Golden Globe and cannabis numbers

bizjournals Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Good morning. Here are Five Things for a rainy Monday. A Portland-area company scored a win on a big stage Sunday night. Laika, the Hillsboro-based animation studio connected to Nike's Knight family, was part of the team that created the movie "Missing Link," the winner of the Golden Globe award for best animated picture Sunday. The film was not a smash at the box office, but it beat out franchise flicks like "Frozen," "Toy Story" and "How to Train Your Dragon." The numbers are in, and it…
