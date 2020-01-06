Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Aeromexico says it has deal with Boeing on grounded 737 Max

SeattlePI.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Aeromexico has reached an agreement with Boeing on compensation over the global grounding of the 737 Max jet last year after two deadly crashes, the Mexican airline announced Monday.

Aeromexico said in a statement that the terms of the agreement are confidential but it will “mitigate the costs derived from the temporary suspension of operations.”

Aeromexico grounded its fleet of six 737 Max 8 jets on March 11, 2019.

Concerns about the aircraft's safety arose after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people. In both incidents a sensor malfunction led to the triggering of an automated system that pushed the planes’ noses down, investigators determined.

Aeromexico said it hopes to resume use of its grounded 737 Max 8s once the airliner is recertified.

Boeing has reached partial settlements with Southwest and Turkish Airlines on compensation related to the 737 Max's grounding, also under undisclosed terms. Last week American Airlines said it was negotiating with Boeing.

Boeing’s board of directors ousted then-CEO Dennis Muilenburg on Dec. 23, after it became clear that regulators would not certify the grounded plane to fly again by year’s end, as he had hoped.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Aeromexico says it has deal with Boeing on grounded 737 Max

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Aeromexico has reached an agreement with Boeing on compensation over the global grounding of the 737 Max jet last year after two deadly...
Seattle Times

Mexico's Aeromexico reaches compensation agreement with Boeing on MAX crisis

Mexican airline Aeromexico said on Monday it had reached a compensation agreement with Boeing Co in relation to the temporary grounding of the planemaker's 737...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

komonewsradio

KOMO Newsradio Aeromexico says it has deal with Boeing on grounded 737 Max: https://t.co/WmbNzrLoH9 #KOMONews https://t.co/IxXFD7XNjQ 2 hours ago

lfpfinancial

Legacy Financial Partners Aeromexico says it has deal with Boeing on grounded 737 Max https://t.co/xQHyI9LHKm 2 hours ago

ParadigmGroup3

Paradigm Group Aeromexico says it has deal with Boeing on grounded 737 Max https://t.co/5AuLk9rPgS 3 hours ago

ProfShulman

Professor Shulman RT @seattlepi: Aeromexico has reached an agreement with Boeing on compensation over the global grounding of the 737 Max jet last year after… 4 hours ago

seattlepi

SeattlePI Aeromexico has reached an agreement with Boeing on compensation over the global grounding of the 737 Max jet last y… https://t.co/7J1kHeIBqb 4 hours ago

seattlepi

SeattlePI Aeromexico says it has deal with Boeing on grounded 737 Max https://t.co/iU3TbAe9pZ 4 hours ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Aeromexico says it has deal with Boeing on grounded 737 Max https://t.co/2KMqd1jizE https://t.co/JWNoj8T6oH 4 hours ago

AviationHeds

1stHeadlines Canada-Toronto Star: Aeromexico says it has deal with Boeing on grounded 737 Max . More #Aviation #news - https://t.co/2JQoL0D6jY 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.