Boeing may tap the bond market for the first time since July as 737 Max costs swell (BA)

Business Insider Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Boeing may tap the bond market for the first time since July as 737 Max costs swell (BA)

· *Boeing is considering raising more debt for the first time since July to help offset the mounting costs of the 737 Max disaster, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.*
· *Shares of Boeing dipped as much as 1.5% in trading Monday. *
· *Analysts estimate that Boeing will raise as much as $5 billion in debt....
