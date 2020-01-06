Global  

Frontier Airlines terminates service at BHM

Monday, 6 January 2020
Frontier Airlines has suspended service at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport indefinitely. A spokesperson with the airline said the termination of service at BHM is due to a lack of demand. The Denver-based, ultra-low-cost air carrier said in September 2019 it would take a seasonal hiatus, halting its flights from BHM to Orlando and Denver in November 2019. The airline had already removed its service from BHM to Philadelphia soon after launching at the airport in February 2018. The…
United Airlines discontinuing nonstop flights to Texas from Dayton Airport

The region's third-largest passenger airline plans to discontinue one of its direct service lines at the Dayton airport next year. Effective March 29, 2020,...
Cirium: Delta Air Lines is revealed as the most on-time airline in North America for 2019

Cirium: Delta Air Lines is revealed as the most on-time airline in North America for 2019NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Air Lines has been named as the most on-time airline in North America in the annual On-Time Performance (OTP) Review released by...
