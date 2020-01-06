Frontier Airlines terminates service at BHM

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Frontier Airlines has suspended service at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport indefinitely. A spokesperson with the airline said the termination of service at BHM is due to a lack of demand. The Denver-based, ultra-low-cost air carrier said in September 2019 it would take a seasonal hiatus, halting its flights from BHM to Orlando and Denver in November 2019. The airline had already removed its service from BHM to Philadelphia soon after launching at the airport in February 2018.


