WireCo lassos new CEO with strong ties to KC

Monday, 6 January 2020

WireCo WorldGroup appointed Keith White as its new CEO effective Jan. 1. White replaces Jay Townsend, who has been serving as interim CEO of the Prairie Village-based wire rope manufacturer since Jim O'Leary retired in July. O'Leary joined WireCo as interim chairman and CEO in January 2017, after Christopher Ayers stepped down after three and a half years in the post. O'Leary took over the role permanently in April 2017. White previously worked as senior vice president of industrial at Kiewit… 👓 View full article

