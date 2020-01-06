Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

WireCo lassos new CEO with strong ties to KC

bizjournals Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
WireCo WorldGroup appointed Keith White as its new CEO effective Jan. 1. White replaces Jay Townsend, who has been serving as interim CEO of the Prairie Village-based wire rope manufacturer since Jim O'Leary retired in July. O'Leary joined WireCo as interim chairman and CEO in January 2017, after Christopher Ayers stepped down after three and a half years in the post. O'Leary took over the role permanently in April 2017. White previously worked as senior vice president of industrial at Kiewit…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

605’s Noah Levine to Keynote the #BeetRetreat in February [Video]605’s Noah Levine to Keynote the #BeetRetreat in February

We are pleased to announce that the Noah Levine, CRO of 605, a veteran of Fox and Adobe, will be one of keynote speakers s at the #BeetRetreat, an executive retreat in San Juan, February 5-7. The other..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:36Published

Cadreon’s Global CEO Erica Schmidt to Keynote the Beet Retreat In San Juan [Video]Cadreon’s Global CEO Erica Schmidt to Keynote the Beet Retreat In San Juan

We are pleased to announce that Erica Schmidt, the Global CEO of IPG's Cadreon unit, will be one of the keynote speakers at the BeetRetreat, an executive retreat in San Juan, February 5-7. The other..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New McDonald's CEO reportedly trying to change boys-club culture

Chris Kempczinski, the new CEO of McDonald's Corp., is trying to change a party-like culture for the restaurant chain's corporate offices. That's according to...
bizjournals

 BETA Healthcare Group Announces New CEO

ALAMO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BETA Healthcare Group Announces New CEO. Corey Grove to become Chief Executive Officer effective March 31, 2020. Mr. Grove has...
Business Wire Also reported by •bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.