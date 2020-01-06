Global  

Harvey Weinstein's sex-crimes trial begins in New York City

bizjournals Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein's trial for sex crimes began Monday morning in New York City. Weinstein, 67, is facing five criminal charges, including a charge of predatory sexual assault that carries a maximum punishment of life in prison. Other charges include a charge of rape and one of sexual assault. On Monday, the New York Times reported that Weinstein's lawyers were dealt a setback when Judge James Burke ruled that a "disgraced" New York City police detective can't be called as a witness to discuss lapses…
News video: Harvey Weinstein trial begins in New York

Harvey Weinstein trial begins in New York 01:39

NYC Transportation Department Says Most Parking Meters Fixed [Video]NYC Transportation Department Says Most Parking Meters Fixed

The Transportation Department says it's close to an all-out fix after a parking meter mess caused headaches for New York City drivers.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:32Published

Alleged 'Peeping Tom' Released Under New Bail Reform Laws [Video]Alleged 'Peeping Tom' Released Under New Bail Reform Laws

An accused "Peeping Tom" has been arrested on Long Island, allegedly caught recording an unclothed woman through a bathroom window. Neighbors are now upset a new law has him released already; CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:57Published


Fresh charges for Harvey Weinstein as trial begins in New York

The film producer who sparked the #Metoo movement has been charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another as he stands trial on other charges.
Will the legacy of #MeToo last? 'I am not so optimistic', expert says

As disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in New York on rape and sexual assault charges, we take stock of the #MeToo movement. Gender-based...
