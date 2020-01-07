Global  

Pier 1 shutting down in Citrus Heights

bizjournals Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
A "store closing" sale was underway at Pier 1 Imports Inc. in Citrus Heights on Monday, the same day the retailer released its quarterly earnings and announced plans to potentially close up to 450 locations. The Citrus Heights store is at 6245 Sunrise Blvd., north of Greenback Lane. The space is 11,256 square feet, according to online leasing materials from CBRE. Representatives from Fort Worth, Texas-based Pier 1 (NYSE: PIR) did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the Citrus…
