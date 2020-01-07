Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Company releases limited-edition bobblehead in time for Super Bowl LIV

bizjournals Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
A Milwaukee museum is introducing a new, limited edition bobblehead just in time for Super Bowl LIV. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a licensed bobblehead for the big game on Tuesday. The product depicts a vintage Bobble Boy wearing a Super Bowl LIV jersey in Dolphins colors. “The vintage-like bobblehead fits in perfectly given the history of the big game and it will make a great addition to any Super Bowl party and bobblehead collection," National Bobblehead Hall of…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Shakira stressing herself out ahead of Super Bowl half-time performance

Shakira stressing herself out ahead of Super Bowl half-time performance 00:41

 Shakira has vowed to bring "stressed out" splendour to the stage during her dream Super Bowl performance next month.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bayfront Park Super Bowl Preps Underway [Video]Bayfront Park Super Bowl Preps Underway

A fan festival will take place from January 25th to February 1st at Bayfront Park.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published

Giving blood could win you a trip to Super Bowl LIV [Video]Giving blood could win you a trip to Super Bowl LIV

The American Red Cross partnered with the NFL for donors to be automatically entered to win a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Teams without a bye have a tough road to the Super Bowl

NFL teams playing this weekend have a tough road to Miami for the Super Bowl. That’s obvious. How difficult is it for the teams seeded Nos. 3-6? Since 1990,...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

BillTalbert

Bill Talbert RT @SFBJME: A @SFBJNews exclusive: There is a special bobblehead for Super Bowl LIV. Here’s how to get it. #SuperBowlLIV https://t.co/CF17… 2 hours ago

SFBJME

Michael Adams A @SFBJNews exclusive: There is a special bobblehead for Super Bowl LIV. Here’s how to get it. #SuperBowlLIV https://t.co/CF17sXysj2 2 hours ago

SFBJNews

SFBJ Newsroom Hey #football fans. Check out the limited-edition #superbowl bobblehead. https://t.co/mZTKdlWGmZ https://t.co/M9jFI2kdEC 4 hours ago

SFBJNews

SFBJ Newsroom Hey #football fans. Check out the limited-edition #SuperBowl LIV bobblehead. https://t.co/mZTKdlWGmZ #NFL https://t.co/xPZ6xZZJYU 4 hours ago

SFBJEditor

Mel Meléndez Hey #football fans. Check out the limited-edition #SuperBowl LIV bobblehead. https://t.co/BppoDNZ1qF https://t.co/mKUMASEFZ4 4 hours ago

SFBJData

SFBJ Data RT @SFBJFocus: .@BobbleheadHall releases limited-edition bobblehead ahead of @SuperBowl LIV: https://t.co/VxJNcV5Wyg https://t.co/zTJhACbjNm 4 hours ago

Miami_Eatz

ᗰIᗩᗰI EᗩTᘔ RT @SFBJNews: The bobbleheads commemorate the upcoming Super Bowl LIV in Miami. https://t.co/EdPrf9kUYi 4 hours ago

SFBJFocus

Eileen Cukier .@BobbleheadHall releases limited-edition bobblehead ahead of @SuperBowl LIV: https://t.co/VxJNcV5Wyg https://t.co/zTJhACbjNm 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.