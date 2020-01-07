Global  

Weinstein jury selection to start in NY; new charges in LA

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Potential jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s New York sexual assault trial are expected to fill a courtroom Tuesday as the former movie titan’s legal problems deepen with new charges in Los Angeles. In New York, jury selection is set to start Tuesday and could take weeks as prosecutors, Weinstein’s lawyers and the […]
News video: Harvey Weinstein arrives at court ahead of trial on rape and sex assault charges

Harvey Weinstein arrives at court ahead of trial on rape and sex assault charges 00:57

 Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a court where his lawyers and a judge are handling the final preparations for his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault. Jury selection in New York is scheduled to start this week.

Sexual Assault Trial Of Harvey Weinstein Gets Underway In New York [Video]Sexual Assault Trial Of Harvey Weinstein Gets Underway In New York

CBS4's Naomi Ruchim reports new sexual misconduct charges were files against him in Los Angeles.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:01Published


Jury selection in Weinstein rape trial begins in wake of new charges

Lawyers in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial will begin selecting jurors on Tuesday, a challenging process in the wake of the #MeToo movement and fresh sex crime...
Reuters

Harvey Weinstein, using a walker, arrives as sex-crime trial opens; jury selection to begin

Harvey Weinstein's sex-crimes trial, the first celebrity #MeToo case to open in a criminal court, began with outstanding motions before jury selection.
USATODAY.com

