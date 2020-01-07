Weinstein jury selection to start in NY; new charges in LA
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Potential jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s New York sexual assault trial are expected to fill a courtroom Tuesday as the former movie titan’s legal problems deepen with new charges in Los Angeles. In New York, jury selection is set to start Tuesday and could take weeks as prosecutors, Weinstein’s lawyers and the […]
Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a court where his lawyers and a judge are handling the final preparations for his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault. Jury selection in New York is scheduled to start this week.