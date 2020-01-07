Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Boeing uncovers another potential design flaw with 737 Max

Sify Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
New York [USA], Jan 7 (ANI): As hundreds of Boeing 737 Max jets remain grounded awaiting approval from aviation regulators, the troubled planemaker has discovered yet another potential hurdle.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boeing Uncovers Another Potential 737 Max Problem [Video]Boeing Uncovers Another Potential 737 Max Problem

Boeing found &quot;previously unreported concerns&quot; with the wiring that helps control the tail of the 737 Max.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boeing Uncovers Another Potential 737 Max Problem

Boeing Uncovers Another Potential 737 Max ProblemWatch VideoBoeing has reportedly uncovered another potential problem with its 737 Max jets.  The issue was first reported by The New York Times Sunday. The...
Newsy

You Might Like


Tweets about this

marketcheetah

Market Cheetah Boeing Uncovers Another Potential Design Flaw With 737 Max https://t.co/T8plSi5x6n 7 minutes ago

dahupeter

Dau Ajang RT @dev_discourse: Boeing uncovers another potential design flaw with 737 Max https://t.co/C4vANwRYHh 26 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Boeing uncovers another potential design flaw with 737 Max https://t.co/C4vANwRYHh 44 minutes ago

J_u_n_i_p_e_r

Juniper RT @newscomauHQ: As hundreds of 737 Boeing MAX jets sit grounded, the aviation company has discovered yet another potential hurdle on the t… 2 hours ago

moondaughter72

Diana S Boeing Uncovers Another Potential 737 Max Problem https://t.co/nhRz2GzZHN via @newsy 2 hours ago

newscomauHQ

news.com.au As hundreds of 737 Boeing MAX jets sit grounded, the aviation company has discovered yet another potential hurdle o… https://t.co/NSwPgrQ8T8 4 hours ago

newscomauHQ

news.com.au As hundreds of 737 Boeing MAX jets sit grounded, the aviation company has discovered yet another potential hurdle o… https://t.co/7RJLeeqk8j 4 hours ago

david_saladbar

manmanBari RT @KTLA: Hundreds of 737 Max jets are sitting, grounded, as Boeing awaits approval from aviation regulators for the troubled plane to retu… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.