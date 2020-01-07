Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Thousands locked out of QuickBooks Online in major outage

bizjournals Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Thousands of bookkeepers trying to close out the year lost hours out of the workday Monday thanks to a major outage of QuickBooks Online. The outage started before 6 a.m., according to Down Detector, a website that tracks Internet problems. Around 8:26 a.m., 3,413 users reported issues to Down Detector, which received reports from users across the country. That number dropped to 498 by 2:22 p.m. Intuit Inc., the $69 billion Mountain View software company beyond QuickBooks Online, said that customers…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BosBizDon

Don Seiffert Thousands of bookkeepers trying to close out the year lost hours out of the workday Monday thanks to a major outage… https://t.co/3dc6sFEd47 6 hours ago

SVBizRosie

Rosellen Downey Thousands locked out of #QuickBooks Online in major outage 🧾👨‍💼 https://t.co/7FI1bEUXlr 8 hours ago

Levitskyyy

Allison Levitsky RT @SVBizTech: Thousands locked out of QuickBooks Online in major outage https://t.co/0EtHS3oP2R via @svbizjournal 9 hours ago

svbizjournal

Silicon Valley Business Journal Thousands of bookkeepers trying to close out the year lost hours out of the workday Monday thanks to a major outage… https://t.co/a44TGIee7h 9 hours ago

SVBizTech

Allison Levitsky Thousands locked out of QuickBooks Online in major outage https://t.co/0EtHS3oP2R via @svbizjournal 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.