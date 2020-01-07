Thousands locked out of QuickBooks Online in major outage
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Thousands of bookkeepers trying to close out the year lost hours out of the workday Monday thanks to a major outage of QuickBooks Online. The outage started before 6 a.m., according to Down Detector, a website that tracks Internet problems. Around 8:26 a.m., 3,413 users reported issues to Down Detector, which received reports from users across the country. That number dropped to 498 by 2:22 p.m. Intuit Inc., the $69 billion Mountain View software company beyond QuickBooks Online, said that customers…