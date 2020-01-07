Thakur Prasad Coal India output to be affected by strike on Wednesday - official https://t.co/qsm2aJkll5 3 days ago Sarita C Singh Coal India output to be affected by strike on Wednesday | ET EnergyWorld https://t.co/TzPrJo3Mk0 3 days ago ETEnergyWorld ETEnergyworld | Coal India output to be affected by strike on Wednesday @CoalIndiaHQ #workers #STRIKE https://t.co/YmmFQAIBa3 3 days ago ETEnergyWorld ETEnergyworld | Ordinance to amend coal mining laws likely today @CoalIndiaHQ #coalmining https://t.co/YmmFQAIBa3 3 days ago Sudheer Pal Singh ETEnergyworld | Coal India output to be affected by strike on Wednesday https://t.co/QribuT5bGT 3 days ago ETEnergyWorld ETEnergyworld | Coal India output to be affected by strike on Wednesday https://t.co/YmmFQAIBa3 3 days ago Dailyanjal Coal India Output to be Affected by Nationwide Strike Tomorrow https://t.co/mopH9IF2rl https://t.co/DBbcl4gg5w 3 days ago Ajay Tiwari Coal India Output to be Affected by Nationwide Strike Tomorrow https://t.co/kOgujHqB2v https://t.co/ZeHqbH1Mz2 3 days ago