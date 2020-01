Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Bitcoin bulls like to claim that bitcoin is a great haven investment, like gold, in times of geopolitical uncertainty. "These people ignore all the times that it moves inversely with sentiment," says Oanda's Craig Erlam. "Bitcoin is not gold and certainly not gold 2.0," he said.