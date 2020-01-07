Global  

GDP estimated to grow at 5% in 2019-20, much lower than 6.8% posted in 2018-19

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The first advance GDP growth estimates for the fiscal year 2019-20 came at 5 per cent as against 6.8 per cent recorded in 2018-19. The first estimated growth of real GVA (gross value added) in 2019-20 stood 4.9 per cent as against 6.6 per cent in 2018-19, it added. Most economists have lowered India's growth forecast to around 5 per cent for FY20.
