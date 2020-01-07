Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Singapore receives 21 applications for five digital bank licences

FT.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
City state opens its financial sector to Asia’s biggest technology companies
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Singapore digital bank race heats up with 21 licence bidders

Singapore has drawn huge interest from technology firms looking to shake up the city-state's banking landscape, attracting 21 applications for five digital bank...
Reuters India Also reported by •Bangkok Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.