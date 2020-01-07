Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

US trade deficit falls 8.2% to $43.1 billion in November

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit fell in November to the lowest level in more than three years as U.S. exports rose while imports declined, putting the country on track to see the first annual decline in the trade deficit in six years.

The Commerce Department said Tuesday that the gap between what America sells and what it buys abroad narrowed by 8.2% in November to $43.1 billion, the smallest deficit since October 2016.

Through the first 11 months of 2019, the trade deficit is 0.7% smaller than in the same period in 2018. If that trend holds in December, the country will finish 2019 with a deficit slightly below last year’s $627.7 billion imbalance, which had been a 14.1% jump over 2017.

That would mark the first year-to-year improvement since the deficit narrowed in 2013.

The U.S. trade deficit fell in November to the lowest level in more than three years as U.S. exports rose while imports declined, putting the country on track to see the first annual decline in the trade deficit in six years.

The Commerce Department said Tuesday that the gap between what America sells and what it buys abroad narrowed by 8.2% in November to $43.1 billion, the smallest deficit since October 2016.

Through the first 11 months of 2019, the trade deficit is 0.7% smaller than in the same period in 2018. If that trend holds in December, the country will finish 2019 with a deficit slightly below last year’s $627.7 billion imbalance.

That would mark the first year-to-year improvement since the deficit narrowed in 2013.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Don't Expect a 2019 Santa Claus Rally -- Did Christmas Come Early For Stocks? [Video]Don't Expect a 2019 Santa Claus Rally -- Did Christmas Come Early For Stocks?

We may not get that Santa Claus rally after all. For clarity, a Santa Claus rally occurs around Christmas time and results from some added cash coming into people's accounts. "A lot of it has to do..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:30Published

Stifel and UBS Both See Stocks Up 5% Next Year -- but the Estimates Differ [Video]Stifel and UBS Both See Stocks Up 5% Next Year -- but the Estimates Differ

As Wall Street starts to sharpen its view of how U.S. stocks will perform in 2020, two key investment banks, Stifel and UBS, expect U.S. stocks to return about 5% for the next year or so. The S&P 500..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US trade deficit falls 8.2% to $43.1 billion in November

The U.S. trade deficit fell in November to the lowest level in more than three years as U.S. exports rose while imports declined, putting the country on track to...
Denver Post Also reported by •ReutersRTTNewsNewsmaxSifyOilPrice.com

Prof. Steve H. Hanke: ‘In Economics, Identities Play An Important Role’ – OpEd

On November 12^th, Economist Steve H. Hanke, professor of Applied Economics at The Johns Hopkins University, published in Forbes Magazine an analysis about the...
Eurasia Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Absurd_Penguin

🄲🄻🄰🅁🄴 🇦🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 IStandWithFiries RT @Margaretmaryle3: Australian dollar falls back below 69 US cents, US trade deficit at three-year low https://t.co/JBRp9SwmM0 via @abcnews 2 minutes ago

Barbara_A_1977

Barbara Mcentyre RT @RealBasedMAGA: US trade deficit falls more than expected to hit lowest level since Trump took office. Liberals: ORANGE MAN BAD. #Tr… 4 minutes ago

dplorabl

John B. Titor RT @GretaLWall: #NEW The US trade deficit falls to the lowest level in more than 3 years. @CommerceGov reveals overall trade deficit plun… 5 minutes ago

ArmanMele

arman mele US trade deficit falls more than expected to hit lowest level since Trump took office https://t.co/I9lDAdhD41 https://t.co/CdP2bM0uCn 6 minutes ago

razormustdie

Razor Must Die US Trade Deficit Falls to Lowest Level in More Than 3 Years US trade deficit fa https://t.co/G9cIwIMhFw 9 minutes ago

Margaretmaryle3

Margaret Mary lewis⚘ Australian dollar falls back below 69 US cents, US trade deficit at three-year low https://t.co/JBRp9SwmM0 via @abcnews 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.