Japanese ambassador to Lebanon requests more cooperation on Ghosn: statement

Reuters Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Japan's ambassador to Lebanon on Tuesday requested greater cooperation from President Michel Aoun in dealing with former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn in order to avoid negative repercussions for their bilateral ties, Lebanon's presidency said in a statement.
