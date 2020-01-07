Global  

GDP estimated to grow at 5% in 2019-20: Government data

Zee News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is estimated to register a growth of 5 per cent in 2019-20 as against 6.8 per cent in the previous fiscal, according to government data released on Tuesday (January 7).
