Facebook Updates Privacy Checkup

RTTNews Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Facebook updated its Privacy Checkup tool with four new features to strengthen users' account security and help them control how their information is used. The revamp of the privacy checkup tool by Facebook comes as the social media giant strives to regain user trust following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The Privacy Checkup tool has been live since 2014.
