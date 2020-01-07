Juventus Fans Select New Goal Song Via Voting On Tokenized Platform

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Fans of the Italian soccer club Juventus have voted and selected the new official Juventus celebration song to echo across the Allianz Stadium from 2020 for each goal scored. The fans used the 'Juventus Official Fan Token' to vote on blockchain-powered fan engagement platform Socios.com and selected the 1997 hit song 'Song 2' by Blur. 👓 View full article

