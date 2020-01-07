Global  

Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren

RTTNews Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
A few days after suspending his own campaign for a Democratic ticket to fight Donald Trump in the presidential election, Julian Castro rallied behind another presidential aspirant Elizabeth Warren. He endorsed the Massachusetts senator by saying that she is "the most qualified, best-equipped candidate to win the nomination." "There's one candidate I see who's unafraid to fight like hell to make
 Julián Castro has endorsed Elizabeth Warren.

Julian Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren after dropping out of 2020 election race

Texas Democrat backs Massachusetts senator to take on Trump
White House hopeful Warren endorsed by former rival Castro

U.S. Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren received an endorsement on Monday from former rival Julian Castro, who suspended his own White House...
