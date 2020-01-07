Global  

Marketing coordinator charged with stealing Chandler company's funds

bizjournals Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The marketing coordinator for a Chandler company has been charged with allegedly stealing his employer's funds. On Jan. 6, Maricopa County prosecutors charged James Nathan Clark, 40, with fraud, theft, and forgery. Clark is accused of stealing $14,500 from his employer, Charity Air Ambulance and RRR Air Evac, where he worked as a marketing coordinator. Police allege bank records reportedly show he deposited checks intended for the company into his personal accounts. Clark was arrested at his…
News video: Chandler PD: Marketing Coordinator charged with stealing employer's funds - ABC15 Crime

