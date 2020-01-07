Panthers hire Matt Rhule as new coach

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Carolina Panthers' next head coach will be Matt Rhule, according to multiple media reports Tuesday. Rhule has been Baylor's coach for the past three seasons and led the Bears to an 11-3 record in 2019. Rhule will turn 45 on Jan. 31. He's popular with his players and comfortable with innovation and analytics, characteristics Panthers owner David Tepper mentioned during discussions with reporters after firing Ron Rivera last month. In previous stints as a college and NFL assistant, Rhule…


